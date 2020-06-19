|
BUTTERWORTH Donald Peacefully at Robin House, Dove Court on Saturday, 13th June, 2020 Donald, aged 87 years, devoted husband to Kathleen, much loved dad to Christine, Kathryn, Anthony and Lynda, father in law to Bill, cherished grandad to Sophie, loved brother in law, cousin and uncle and a dear friend and neighbour who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Donald's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Wednesday, 24th June at 9-30 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10 a.m. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 19, 2020