BRIMBLECOMBE (nee Timms)
Doreen Sadly after a long illness bravely fought, in her own home, on Thursday, 19th December, 2019, Doreen, aged 82 years, beloved wife of John, much loved mother to David and Helen, mother in law to Andrew, cherished grandmother to Jemma and Tom, Damian and Leanne, Zoe and Liam, John and Emily, Jasmine and Johnny and Hayley and Luke, great grandmother to Milo, Pearl and Doris. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Doreen's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Friday, 3rd January at 10-10 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10-40 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to COPD Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 27, 2019
