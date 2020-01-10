|
|
|
BRIMBLECOMBE Doreen John and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for the British Lung Foundation at this sad time.
Special thanks to the care workers of Intensive Home Care Support and the District Nurses for the care and attention shown to Doreen. Thank you to Fr. David Featherstone for his comforting words and service and to Alderson and Horan for their care, support and dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 10, 2020