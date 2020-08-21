|
Spencer (nee Price)
Doris After a short illness and peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Thursday, 14th August, 2020 with her loving son by her side, Doris, aged 92 years, dearly loved and devoted wife of Chris for 69 years, much loved and treasured mother to Robert and mother in law to Tricia, a dear sister, much loved auntie and dear friend.
Doris' funeral cortege will leave from her home on Tuesday, 25th August at 11-50 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 12-15 p.m. No flowers by request, but donations if so desired are being received for Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 21, 2020