PILKINGTON (nee Waddington)
Dorothy Sadly, in her own home on Saturday 23rd October, 2020, beloved wife to the late James, much loved mum of Phillip and the late Gavin, mother in law to Keelie, loving grandma to Gareth, Harry and Tobias, also a dear friend and neighbour who will be sadly missed. Dorothy's funeral cortege will leave from her sons' home on Tuesday, 10th November at
10-20 a.m. for service and committal at Burnley Crematorium, 10-45 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 30, 2020