WALSH (nee Williams)
Dorothy Passed away peacefully in the White Ash Residential Nursing Home, on Thursday, 1st October, 2020, Dorothy, aged 86 years, the most beloved wife of the late Alan, special mum to Sheila, Margaret, Carole and David, a dear mother in law to Steven, Paul, Karen, proud grandma, great grandma, sister, auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Dorothy's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Thursday, 15th October at 12 noon, followed by cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 12-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to The Stroke Association, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 9, 2020
