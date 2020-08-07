|
Grimshaw (nee Collison)
Edith Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on 2nd August, 2020, Edith, aged 91 years, dearly beloved wife of the late Herbert, much loved and precious mum of Steven, Shaun, David and Guy, dear mother in law to Eileen, a cherished grandma and great grandma, dearest sister of Pat, Beverly and the late Mona, also a special auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. Edith's service will be held at St Matthew's Church on Monday, 10th August at 11- 30 a.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at
12-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 7, 2020