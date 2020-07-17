|
|
|
Connolly (nee Kearns)
Edna Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, 8th July, 2020 and with her loving daughter by her side, Edna, aged 91 years, the most beloved wife of the late Desmond, special mum to Maureen, Shaun, Karen and Joanne, a proud nana to James, Chloe and David, great nana to Olivia and friend to many who will be sadly missed. Edna's service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Friday, 17th July at 10 a.m. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 17, 2020