HALSTEAD (nee Bullock)
Edna Suddenly but peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on
26th September 2020, Edna aged 84 years. The dearly loved and devoted wife of 62 long and happy years to Ken, most precious mum of Julie and Darren, dear mother in law to Kelvin, cherished grandma to Chloe, also a very special auntie and lovely friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Edna's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Wednesday, 7th October at 1-15pm for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 1-45pm. Family flowers only please, donations are being received to the British Heart Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 2, 2020