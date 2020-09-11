|
HARTLEY (nee Nutter)
Edna Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on 5th September, 2020, aged 83 years, beloved wife of the late Tom, much loved and loving mother of Diane, dearly loved cousin of Marshall, Pat and family, also a very dear friend who will be sadly missed, especially by close friend Gillian. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Edna's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Friday, 18th September at 9-40 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Macular Society, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 11, 2020