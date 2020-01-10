|
|
|
HASELDEN Peacefully on
23rd December 2019,
in hospital
EDNA
Aged 75 years.
The much loved
wife of Tom (deceased),
loving mum of Gillian and Wendy and 'Granny Edders'
to William and George.
A Celebration of Edna's Life will be held at Preston Crematorium, on Tuesday 14th January at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished are for 'Soroptomist International (Pendleside)' and can be sent c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186-188 Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel. 01772 - 733007.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 10, 2020