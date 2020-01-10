|
DAVIS Edward James
(Eddie) Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, January 4th, 2020, Eddie, aged 73 years, the dearly loved and treasured dad of Melanie and James, dear father in law to Derran and Mo, very special grandad of Olivia, Amelia, Darcey, Harrison, Shona and Myla, also a dear brother, brother in law, uncle and great friend to many who will be sadly missed especially his dear friend and companion, Sheila.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Eddie's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Thursday, 16th January at
9 a.m. for service in Greenbrook Methodist Church at 9-15 a.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at 10 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 10, 2020