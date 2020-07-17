Home

Edward Heffernan Notice
Heffernan Edward
(Eddie) Peacefully at home on July 7th, 2020 with his loving family by his side, Eddie, aged 65 years, dearly loved husband of Mary, dear father of Edward, David, Sandi and the late Peter, also a dear father in law, brother, brother in law, uncle, cousin and friend who will be sadly missed. Eddie's funeral cortege will leave from his home today, Friday, 17th July at 11-30 a.m. for service and interment at Burnley cemetery at 12 noon. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Support, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 17, 2020
