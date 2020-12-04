|
MARK Edward Graham Peacefully on 28th November, 2020 at Asquith Hall Care Home, Todmorden, aged 76 years.
Graham, the dearly loved husband of Susan, devoted dad to Neil and Melanie, Pippa and John, special Grandpa to Nathan, Becky, Ben, Joel and Matty, dear brother to Derek, also a loving uncle and kind friend to many. Following a committal at Burnley Crematorium at 10-45 a.m. on Friday, 11th December, a memorial service will be held at Hurstwood Church to give thanks for and celebrate Graham's life. Due to Covid regulations, numbers for both services are restricted. The memorial service will be live streamed and details can be obtained from the family. Family flowers only please. Donations gratefully accepted for Music for Dementia and The Firefighters' Charity c/o Alderson and Horan,128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, LANCS, BB11 5DH
Tel 01282 427483.
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 4, 2020