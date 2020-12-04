Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 11, 2020
10:45
Live streamed
Committal
Friday, Dec. 11, 2020
10:45
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Mark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Mark

Notice Condolences

Edward Mark Notice
MARK Edward Graham Peacefully on 28th November, 2020 at Asquith Hall Care Home, Todmorden, aged 76 years.
Graham, the dearly loved husband of Susan, devoted dad to Neil and Melanie, Pippa and John, special Grandpa to Nathan, Becky, Ben, Joel and Matty, dear brother to Derek, also a loving uncle and kind friend to many. Following a committal at Burnley Crematorium at 10-45 a.m. on Friday, 11th December, a memorial service will be held at Hurstwood Church to give thanks for and celebrate Graham's life. Due to Covid regulations, numbers for both services are restricted. The memorial service will be live streamed and details can be obtained from the family. Family flowers only please. Donations gratefully accepted for Music for Dementia and The Firefighters' Charity c/o Alderson and Horan,128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, LANCS, BB11 5DH
Tel 01282 427483.
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -