|
|
|
STOWELL Edward (Eddie) Suddenly in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on June 30th, 2020 with his loving daughter by his side,Eddie, aged 75 years, the dearly beloved husband of the late Mary, much loved and loving dad of Julie and the late Tracy, dearest father in law to Shaun and Andy, very special grandad of Daniel and Tammy, Michael and Natasha, Callum and Aaron, proud great grandad to Vincent, dearly loved brother of Robert and wife Pamela, also a dear uncle and great friend to many who will be sadly missed. Eddie's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Friday, 10th July at 11-50 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 12-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Diabetes UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 3, 2020