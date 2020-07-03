Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Stowell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Stowell

Notice Condolences

Edward Stowell Notice
STOWELL Edward (Eddie) Suddenly in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on June 30th, 2020 with his loving daughter by his side,Eddie, aged 75 years, the dearly beloved husband of the late Mary, much loved and loving dad of Julie and the late Tracy, dearest father in law to Shaun and Andy, very special grandad of Daniel and Tammy, Michael and Natasha, Callum and Aaron, proud great grandad to Vincent, dearly loved brother of Robert and wife Pamela, also a dear uncle and great friend to many who will be sadly missed. Eddie's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Friday, 10th July at 11-50 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 12-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Diabetes UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -