|
|
|
ASHWORTH (formerly Haworth) Eileen Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on August 6th , 2020, after a very short illness, aged 86 years, the dearly beloved wife of the late Frank Ashworth and Ernest Haworth, dearly loved mum of Kathryn, dear step mum to Gillian, also a loving cousin and lovely friend who will be sadly missed.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Eileen's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Monday, 17th August at
11-15 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 11-30 a.m.
Family flowers only or donations,
if so desired, to ELHT & ME, Burnley General Hospital, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 14, 2020