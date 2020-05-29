|
Harris (formerly Nester)
(nee Smith)
Eileen Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on 19th May, 2020, Eileen, aged 85 years, partner to Alan, much loved mother to Michael, Lynda, Antony and Steven,
step mum to Alan and Claire, cherished grandma to her many grandchildren and great grandchild. A private family service & committal will be held at Burnley Crematorium, on Monday, 1st June. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 29, 2020