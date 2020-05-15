|
|
|
CARTMELL Elaine Maria J.P. Peacefully in hospital with her husband by her side on Wednesday 6th May 2020,
Elaine aged 69 years died.
Much loved and devoted
wife to John, loved daughter to
Ruth and the late Jerry,
sister to George and the late Joe.
Adored mum to
Christopher and Mark and
a special nanny and grandma
to her grandchildren she adored,
a loving aunt and sister in law,
friend and relative to so many
people at home and abroad.
"She was a wonderful lady and
will be greatly missed by all".
Family flowers only but
donations will be gratefully
accepted on behalf of
RNLI or Pendleside Hospice.
A remembrance service
will be held at a later date.
Enquiries to
Holgate Funeral Services Ltd.,
The Old Schoolmaster's House,
St Anne's Church, Fence,
BB12 9EE Tel. 01282 616788.
Published in Burnley Express on May 15, 2020