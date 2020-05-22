Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Walsh

Notice Condolences

Elaine Walsh Notice
Walsh (nee Broxup)
Elaine Peacefully at her home on
16th May, 2020, and with her loving family by her side, Elaine, aged 74 years, the dearly loved and devoted wife of Jack, most precious mum of Paula and Taina, dear mother in law to Sammy, cherished grandma of Tiegan, Jaiden, Jensen and Jaxsen, very special sister of Billy and wife Christine, an amazing best friend to Julie, adored auntie to Lauren, and Steven, Lee, Scott and Liam, dearest cousin and lovely friend to many who will be sadly missed. A private family service and interment will be held at Burnley Cemetery on Tuesday, 26th May. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -