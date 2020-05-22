|
|
|
Walsh (nee Broxup)
Elaine Peacefully at her home on
16th May, 2020, and with her loving family by her side, Elaine, aged 74 years, the dearly loved and devoted wife of Jack, most precious mum of Paula and Taina, dear mother in law to Sammy, cherished grandma of Tiegan, Jaiden, Jensen and Jaxsen, very special sister of Billy and wife Christine, an amazing best friend to Julie, adored auntie to Lauren, and Steven, Lee, Scott and Liam, dearest cousin and lovely friend to many who will be sadly missed. A private family service and interment will be held at Burnley Cemetery on Tuesday, 26th May. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 22, 2020