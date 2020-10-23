|
|
|
COOK (nee Wilkinson)
Elizabeth (Betty) Passed away peacefully in the Oaklands Nursing Home on Thursday, 15th October, 2020, Betty, aged 91 years, the beloved wife of the late Jack, special mum to Lynn, Carole and Vicki, proud grandma to Andrew, Chris and Charlie, a great grandma to Ashleigh, Georgia, Freya and Beth, and a dear friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Betty's funeral service will take place at Burnley Crematorium on Tuesday, 27th October at 3-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 23, 2020