COOK Elizabeth Lynn, Carole, Vicki and families would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received at this sad time. A special thank you to all the staff of Oaklands Nursing Home, the district nurse team, Tissue Viability nurse and Right Care Agency for all the professional and loving care shown, to Peter Goulding for lovely service and finally to everyone at Alderson and Horan for their compassionate arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 30, 2020