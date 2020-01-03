|
DAVIES (nee Smith)
Elizabeth (Betty) Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, after a short illness, with her loving family by her side, on December 28th 2019, Betty, aged 82 years. Beloved and devoted wife to Michael, much loved mum to Andrew and Gareth, loved sister in law to Gwyneth, John and Bob, also a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Betty's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Thursday, 9th January at 1-10pm for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired are being received to Alzheimer's Research UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 3, 2020