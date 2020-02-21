Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Elizabeth Holgate Notice
Holgate (nee Gannon)
Elizabeth (Bessie) Peacefully in Woodside Care Home on Sunday, 6th February, 2020, Bessie, aged 101 years, beloved wife of the late Walter, much loved mum of Maureen and Joan, mother in law to Gerald and Joseph, cherished grandma to Lynn and adored great grandma of Emily and Meghan. Bessie's funeral cortege will leave from the home of her daughter, on Tuesday
3rd March at 11-10 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 11-30 a.m.
Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Friends of Woodside, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 21, 2020
