HOWLETT (nee Wilkinson)
Elizabeth (Liz) SRN Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on 15th October, 2020, Liz, aged 55 years, the dearly beloved daughter of the late Mary and James, very special sister to Duncan and Sarah, dear sister in law to Sue and Ian, auntie of Katy, JJ, Lara and Clare, dearly loved friend and partner of Phil, Liz will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her extended family in New Zealand. Service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Monday, 2nd November at 2-30 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Derian House Children's Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 23, 2020