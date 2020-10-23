Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Howlett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Howlett

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Howlett Notice
HOWLETT (nee Wilkinson)
Elizabeth (Liz) SRN Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on 15th October, 2020, Liz, aged 55 years, the dearly beloved daughter of the late Mary and James, very special sister to Duncan and Sarah, dear sister in law to Sue and Ian, auntie of Katy, JJ, Lara and Clare, dearly loved friend and partner of Phil, Liz will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her extended family in New Zealand. Service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Monday, 2nd November at 2-30 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Derian House Children's Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -