|
|
|
PIKE Elizabeth (Betty) Passed away peacefully in the Oaklands Nursing Home on Thursday, 8th October, 2020, Betty, aged 80 years, the beloved wife of the late William John Pike, and former resident of Oak Mount Residential Home, she will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Betty's funeral service and cremation will take place at Burnley Crematorium on Monday, 19th October at
1-45 p.m. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 16, 2020