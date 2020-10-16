Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Pike
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Pike

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Pike Notice
PIKE Elizabeth (Betty) Passed away peacefully in the Oaklands Nursing Home on Thursday, 8th October, 2020, Betty, aged 80 years, the beloved wife of the late William John Pike, and former resident of Oak Mount Residential Home, she will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Betty's funeral service and cremation will take place at Burnley Crematorium on Monday, 19th October at
1-45 p.m. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -