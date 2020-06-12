|
Wills Elizabeth Joan
(Betty) Peacefully in The Grove Nursing Home after a long illness, bravely fought, with her close family by her side, Betty aged 94 years. The dearly loved and devoted wife of the late Richard, much loved mother of Malcolm and Sandra, dear mother in law to Lynda, very special grandma of Tracey and Mark, also a proud great grandma of nine, and a dear aunty and friend who will be sadly missed. Betty's service will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Wednesday,
17th June. Donations are being received in memory of Betty direct to British Heart Foundation, all inquiries to Alderson & Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road Burnley BB11 5DH. Tel 01282 427483 or 457452
Published in Burnley Express on June 12, 2020