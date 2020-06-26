|
Wills Elizabeth Joan
(Betty) Malcolm and Lynda, Sandra and her family, would like to thank all relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy and condolence. Thanks to those attending the funeral service and for all donations to the British Heart Foundation. Special thanks to all the staff at The Grove Nursing Home for their loving care and attention throughout Betty's illness. Finally, thanks to Father Alex Frost for his comforting words and service and to Alderson & Horan for their caring and dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on June 26, 2020