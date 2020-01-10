|
Brierley Ellen Passed away
Sunday 29th December 2019, Ellen, aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Archie, dearly loved mum of Douglas and Sheila, dear mother in law of Janet and Barry, and treasured grandma of Emma, Gemma and Darren. Also a loving great grandma of Paige and Alfie and dear
friend to many.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 15th January 2020 at St John's Church, Worsthorne, at 2pm followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Ellen to Pendleside Hospice c/o
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road, Burnley, BB10 1DY. Tel: 01282 831854
