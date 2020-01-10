Home

Hartley Foulds
230 Colne Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1DY
01282 831854
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
14:00
St John's Church, Worsthorne
Committal
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
15:15
Burnley Crematorium
Ellen Brierley Notice
Brierley Ellen Passed away
Sunday 29th December 2019, Ellen, aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Archie, dearly loved mum of Douglas and Sheila, dear mother in law of Janet and Barry, and treasured grandma of Emma, Gemma and Darren. Also a loving great grandma of Paige and Alfie and dear
friend to many.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 15th January 2020 at St John's Church, Worsthorne, at 2pm followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Ellen to Pendleside Hospice c/o
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road, Burnley, BB10 1DY. Tel: 01282 831854
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 10, 2020
