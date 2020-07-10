Home

Elsie Blackburn Notice
Blackburn Elsie
(Nee Rushton) On Wednesday 8th July 2020 peacefully at Royal Blackburn Hospital, Elsie aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Albert, much loved mother to Sheila and John. Grandma to Ben, Mark, Thomas, Debra and Laura, sister to Bill and a dear friend to many.
A 3.15pm funeral service and cremation will take place at Burnley Crematorium on
Thursday 16th July.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Elsie
may be made directly to
Abiden Care Home Burnley.
All enquires to Co-op Funeralcare 32 Colne Rd Burnley
Tel 01282 426146.
Published in Burnley Express on July 10, 2020
