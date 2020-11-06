|
LODGE (nee Stubbs)
Emily Peacefully in Oaklands Nursing Home, on Friday, 30th October, 2020 Emily, aged 97 years, beloved wife to Derek, much loved mum to Yvonne and Nigel, mother in law to Anne and Robert, cherished grandma to Christopher and Philip, loved auntie of Jenny and Pauline, a lovely lady who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Emily's funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Monday, 16th November at 2-30 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 6, 2020