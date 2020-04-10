|
|
|
OLDFIELD Enid
(formerly Lord,
née Taylor) Suddenly in Nelson Manor Care
Home on Wednesday 1st April,
Enid, aged 89 of Fence.
The dearly loved wife of Kenneth
and loving stepmother of Richard.
A private funeral service will take
place at Burnley Crematorium on
Thursday 16th April at 3:15pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired may be
sent direct to Pendleside Hospice.
Enquiries to
Hartley Foulds Funeral Directors,
230 Colne Road, Burnley,
Tel: 01282 831854
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 10, 2020