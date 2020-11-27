|
Greenwood Eric Peacefully in Oaklands Nursing Home on November 23rd, 2020, Eric, aged 91 years, dearly beloved husband of the late Doris, much loved brother of Hilda, dear uncle to John and a much-respected gentleman friend of many who will be greatly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Eric's funeral service will be held at Hurstwood Chapel on Thursday, 3rd December at
2-30 p.m. prior to a private cremation. No flowers by request please, but donations are being received for Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 27, 2020