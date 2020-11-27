Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020
14:30
Hurstwood Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Greenwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Greenwood

Notice Condolences

Eric Greenwood Notice
Greenwood Eric Peacefully in Oaklands Nursing Home on November 23rd, 2020, Eric, aged 91 years, dearly beloved husband of the late Doris, much loved brother of Hilda, dear uncle to John and a much-respected gentleman friend of many who will be greatly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Eric's funeral service will be held at Hurstwood Chapel on Thursday, 3rd December at
2-30 p.m. prior to a private cremation. No flowers by request please, but donations are being received for Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -