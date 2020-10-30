|
|
|
HAWORTH Eric Addison On Wednesday October 25th 2020 following a short illness and with
his loving family at his side,
Eric Haworth passed away
peacefully aged 72 years.
Eric was the much loved and loving
dad of Alex and his partner Jessica,
the adoring grandad of Polly,
dear brother of David and Jackie,
dear uncle of Anthony, very dear
friend of Diane and friend of Anita.
His funeral service will be held
at Burnley Crematorium on
Thursday November 5th at 12.15pm.
Flowers welcome or, donations in
loving remembrance of Eric will be most gratefully accepted on behalf of
'Parkinsons UK'.
Flowers and enquiries please to
Bertwistle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road,
Padiham.
Tel 01282 771628
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 30, 2020