HOLLAND Eric Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Thursday, 16th January, 2020 following a short illness and with his loving family by his side, Eric, aged 93 years, dearly beloved husband of the late Mary, treasured dad of Christine, very dear father in law to Nigel, proud grandad to Andrew and cherished great grandad of Leya, Natasha, Evie and Olivia, a special uncle and great friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Eric's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Monday, 3rd February at 2-10 p.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium, 2-30 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Diabetes UK and Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 24, 2020