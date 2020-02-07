Home

HOLLAND Eric Eric's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for Pendleside Hospice and Diabetes UK at this sad time. Special thanks to all of those who joined them at the service and afterwards to share memories of Eric. Thanks to doctors and staff on Ward C9 at the Royal Blackburn Hospital for their excellent care and attention. A special thanks to Reverend Jane Lee for her comforting words and service. Finally, thank you to all the staff at Alderson and Horan for their caring and dignified approach
and professional services.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 7, 2020
