RUSHWORTH Eric Peacefully at his daughter's home on 24th September 2020, Eric aged 88 years. Devoted husband to the late Margaret, much loved dad to Kay, father in law to the late Brian, cherished grandad to Jonathan and Natalie and great grandad to Noah, Luca and Harrison. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Eric's funeral cortege will leave from his daughter's home on Wednesday, 7th October at 9-30am for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 10am. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 2, 2020