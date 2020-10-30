|
RIPLEY Ethel Louisa Peacefully in Oaklands Nursing Home on October 22nd, 2020, Ethel, aged 92 years, the very much loved and loving wife of Henry, dearest mother of Ian and the late Lyn, dear mother in law to Noelle and John, cherished grandma to Matthew, Amelia and Adam, dearly loved sister to Peter, Hilda and the late Alf, sister in law of Pauline, the late Nobby and the late Gwen, also a fond auntie and precious god mother to Louisa. Ethel's service will be held at Accrington Crematorium on Thursday, 5th November at 3 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 30, 2020