Collinge Eugenia
(Jenny) Peacefully at her home on 20th November, 2020 and with her loving family by her side, Jenny, aged 88 years, the dearly beloved wife of the late Gerald, much loved and precious mum of Cameron and the late Roland and John, dearest mother in law to Christine, cherished grandma of Danielle and Simone, also a dear great grandma, much loved auntie and friend who will be sadly missed. Jenny's service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Thursday, 3rd December at 10 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to British Heart Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 27, 2020