Hartley Foulds
230 Colne Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1DY
01282 831854
Eunice Bacon

Eunice Bacon Notice
BACON Eunice Sadly passed away,
at 99 years of age.
She leaves behind Grandsons Paul and Graham, Granddaughter in law Karen, Great Granddaughters Emily and Louise and Louise's partner Mike, and Great, Great, Grandson's Tristan and Teddy.
Family would like to thank all staff at Bank Hall Nursing Home for their care and kindness.
Due to the current situation regarding Covid-19, family only will be attending the crematorium.
Enquiries to
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service,
230 Colne Road, Burnley,
BB10 1DY, Tel: 831854.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 3, 2020
