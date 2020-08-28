Home

Fred Hamer Funeral Services - Burnley (Burnley)
183-187 Briercliffe Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1UY
01282 438866
Resources
Francis Demaine

Francis Demaine Notice
DEMAINE Francis Jean
Nee Sheppey Sadly on August 4th 2020 at home Jean peacefully passed away.
A much loved and cherished Aunt and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A celebration for Jean's long and happy life will be held on Friday September 4th at 1.45pm at Burnley Crematorium.
No flowers at her request,
all attendees and friends are respectfully asked to wear or buy something that reminds them of a happy time with Jean.
Funeral Director, Fred Hamer, Briercliffe Road, Burnley.
Tel 01282 438866
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 28, 2020
