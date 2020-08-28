Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Heaton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Heaton

Notice Condolences

Frank Heaton Notice
Heaton Frank Passed away suddenly on Friday, 21st August 2020, at Burnley General Hospital, Frank, a devoted and much-loved husband of Joan, loving dad of Stanley and Jill, adored grandad of Caroline and Shaun, Sarah-Jane and Jonathan, also a much-loved uncle. A true gentleman who will never be forgotten. A proud D Day landing veteran of the Royal Navy. Frank's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Thursday, 3rd September at 1-45 p.m. Family flowers only or donations, if so desired, to
Help for Heroes, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -