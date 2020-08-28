|
Heaton Frank Passed away suddenly on Friday, 21st August 2020, at Burnley General Hospital, Frank, a devoted and much-loved husband of Joan, loving dad of Stanley and Jill, adored grandad of Caroline and Shaun, Sarah-Jane and Jonathan, also a much-loved uncle. A true gentleman who will never be forgotten. A proud D Day landing veteran of the Royal Navy. Frank's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Thursday, 3rd September at 1-45 p.m. Family flowers only or donations, if so desired, to
Help for Heroes, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 28, 2020