LAYCOCK Frank On Thursday June 4th 2020
at home following a short illness and with his loving family at his side, Frank Laycock passed away peacefully aged 88 years.
Frank was the much loved and loving husband of Jean,
cherished dad of
Stephen and Susan
and a very dear father-in-law,
grandad & great grandad.
His funeral service wil be held at Burnley Crematorium on
Monday June 15th at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, however, donations in loving memory of Frank will be most gratefully accepted by Pendleside Hospice, Marie Curie Cancer Care or Macmillan Nurses. (Please use their on-line donations facilities)
Enquiries please to
Bertwistle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road, Padiham.
Tel 01282 771628
Published in Burnley Express on June 12, 2020