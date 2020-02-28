Home

Hartley Foulds
230 Colne Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1DY
01282 831854
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:30
Burnley Crematorium
DANDY Fred Peacefully, in hospital,
on Saturday 22nd February 2020, and surrounded by his family,
Fred,
aged 86.
The dearly loved and devoted husband of 67 years to Joan, and treasured and adored dad of Alan, Linda, Christine and Deborah.
Also a much loved brother of the late Eric, and a wonderful father in law, grandad, great- grandad, uncle, neighbour, and friend
to so many people.
Fred will be greatly missed by all.
Fred will be at rest in
Hartley Foulds Funeral Home,
and the cortege will leave from his own home on Saturday 7th March at 11 am, for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium
at 11.30 am.
Family Flowers only please,
but donations if so desired to Dementia UK.

Hartley Foulds Funeral Service,
230 Colne Road,
Burnley, BB10 1DY
tel 01282 831854
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 28, 2020
