Bertwistle's Funeral Services (Padiham)
46 Burnley Road
Padiham, Lancashire BB12 8BN
01282 771628
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
12:15
Burnley Crematorium
Fred Kirkbright Notice
KIRKBRIGHT Fred On Monday January 13th 2020 following a short illness,
Fred Kirkbright passed away peacefully in his 92nd year.
Fred was the dearly beloved husband of the late Coral,
dearest dad of Coral and Simon, dear father-in-law of John and cherished grandad of Alex, Michael & Vicky.
Fred's funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Wednesday January 29th
at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please, however, donations in loving remembrance of Fred will be most gratefully accepted on behalf of Pendleside Hospice.
Enquiries please to
Bertwistle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road, Padiham
Tel 01282 771628
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 17, 2020
