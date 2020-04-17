|
SMITH (FREDERICK GREGG)
(FRED) The family of the late Fred Smith wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours, for their kind expressions of sympathy and donations to Pendleside Hospice, received during their sad loss.
Thanks are extended to all the staff of Dove Court for their care and kindness, to Reverend Liz Jewitt for her kind and comforting ministrations also to Age U.K. Walton Lane, Crossroads- Burnley and to Helliwells Funeral Service.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 17, 2020