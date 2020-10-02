|
|
|
ASTIN (nee Jolly)
Gail Michelle Peacefully at the Margaret Kerr Unit, Scotland, on 24th September 2020, and formerly of Burnley, and after a very short illness, Gail aged 46 years. The much loved and loving wife and best friend of Simon, most precious mum of Lewis and Ryan, dearly loved daughter of Sheila and the late Alan, very special sister of Amanda, sister in law to Scott, James and Gemma, also, a fun loving auntie and beautiful friend of many who will be sadly missed.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Gail's funeral cortege will leave from her mum's home on Friday, 9th October at
2-40pm. Procession will pass her beloved Burnley Football Club prior to service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 3-15pm. Family flowers only please, donations are being received to the Brain Tumour Charity and Margaret Kerr Unit, Scotland, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 2, 2020