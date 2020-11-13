Home

Gareth Frayling Notice
FRAYLING Gareth Raymond Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on 9th November, 2020, Gareth, aged 62 years, the dearly loved and treasured dad of Bradley and partner Dylan, very special brother of Graham, Lyndon, Byron, Cheryl and Jacqui, also a dear brother in law, uncle, cousin and much respected friend of many who will be sadly missed especially by Julie. Gareth's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Monday, 23rd November at 9-30 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 13, 2020
