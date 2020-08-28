|
|
|
Riley Gary Peter On Tuesday 18th August 2020, unexpectedly in hospital, Gary, aged 53 years.
Dearly beloved husband of
Anita, very dear father of Jamie, loving son of Dorothy, son in law
of Anna and brother in law of
Peter and Paul.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at Burnley Crematorium on Thursday
3rd September at 12.15pm.
Flowers or donations, if desired,
in memory of Gary can be sent to Cancer Research UK and the Alzheimer's Society.
Enquiries to
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service,
230 Colne Road, Burnley,
Tel 831854
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 28, 2020